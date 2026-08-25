Is Taapsee Pannu's Gandhari copied? Makers break silence on plagiarism allegations | Know whole matter

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film Gandhari has landed in a plagiarism controversy after Mumbai-based writer Raghav Desai alleged that the film’s story bears similarities to an idea he had pitched to the makers in 2024. The production house, Katha Pictures, has now denied the allegations and maintained that the film is an original work.

For the unversed, the controversy comes months after Gandhari generated attention with its first-look posters, which featured Taapsee in an intense avatar. The revenge drama is directed by Devashish Makhija and also stars Ishwak Singh in a pivotal role.

Katha Pictures denies plagiarism allegations

Katha Pictures addressed the controversy through a statement shared on Instagram. The production house said it had taken note of allegations circulating on social media and in certain publications claiming that Gandhari was based on someone else’s concept. “These allegations are false, and we categorically deny them,” the statement read.

The production house further stated that Gandhari is an original work written and produced by Kanika Dhillon. It added that both the story and screenplay are Dhillon’s own work.

What did the makers say about the claims?

Katha Pictures also urged media organisations, digital platforms and the public not to treat the allegations as established facts. “We request the media, digital platforms, and the general public to view these allegations for what they are, unverified and false. Please refrain from publishing, broadcasting, or repeating them as if they were true,” the production house said.

The statement comes after Raghav Desai claimed that he had pitched a similar script idea to the makers in 2024. He alleged that his concept was subsequently developed under Kanika Dhillon’s name.

Taapsee Pannu's Gandhari release date

Gandhari is a revenge drama directed by Devashish Makhija. The film stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, with Ishwak Singh in another important part. The first-look posters were released in February, offering a glimpse of Taapsee’s intense character. The team wrapped up filming in March.

Written and produced by Kanika Dhillon, Gandhari marks her sixth collaboration with Taapsee Pannu. The film is set to premiere on Netflix on September 3, 2026.

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