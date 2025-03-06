Is Sourav Ganguly making acting debut with Khakee: The Bengal Chapter? Neeraj Panday reacts Director-producer Neeraj Pandey has reacted to the ongoing discussion about the guest appearance of legendary cricketer Sourav Ganguly in 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter'.

Recently, the trailer of director-producer Neeraj Pandey's new web series Khakee: The Bengal Chapter was released. The story of this crime drama is based on the backdrop of West Bengal. Former captain of the Indian cricket team and cricketer Sourav Ganguly, known as Bengal Tiger, can also be seen in this star-studded series. This discussion was fueled by the series producer, Neeraj Pandey himself, during the trailer launch.

Neeraj Pandey's answer

During the trailer launch of the series, the media questioned Neeraj about the ongoing discussion about the guest appearance of cricketer Sourav Ganguly in Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. Although the filmmaker did not say much about this, he answered the question with a smile and said that as far as Sourav is concerned, keep watching. Neeraj's just saying this has now increased the curiosity of these people about the presence of Sourav Ganguly because Neeraj has not completely denied the news of the former skipper's presence.

Neeraj told why Kolkata was chosen for this series

During the trailer launch, Neeraj Pandey also talked about his attachment and personal relations with Kolkata. Because of this, he chose Kolkata for his new project. Neeraj said, "I was born and brought up in Kolkata. This is the reason why I chose Kolkata for the second phase of the Khaki series. This is my personal choice." The series will show the story of an IPS officer

Directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray, this series is the second part of Neeraj Pandey's Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, in which a story based on Bengal will be shown and the events here will be shown. The story of the series is based on Kolkata in the early 2000s. The series will show the struggle of an IPS officer against crime, corruption and political power. The series is co-written by Neeraj Pandey, Debatma Mandal and Samrat Chakraborty.

Other Bengali actors in the series

The series has a large number of Bengali actors. Which includes Sita, like Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Saswata Chatterjee among others.

