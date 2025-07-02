Is 'Metro In Dino' a sequel? Here's all you need to know about this multi-starrer Read further to know about Anurag Basu's directorial 'Metro..In Dino', which is scheduled to hit the silver screens worldwide on July 4, 2025. It features Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Neena Gupta, and others in the lead roles.

New Delhi:

The most anticipated romantic drama film 'Metro In Dino', which is all set to hit the theatres on July 4, 2025, is not a direct sequel to his 2007 film 'Life in a…Metro', but it continues in the same spirit. Directed by filmmaker Anurag Basu, who is best known for his hyperlinked cinema, especially with his trilogy films like 'Life In a Metro', 'Ludo' and upcoming film 'Metro In Dino'.

Is Metro In Dino a sequel?

Metro... In Dino is not a direct sequel to Life In A Metro. Only because it is directed and produced by the same makers, hence, they have taken the 'Metro' word. Also, the film revolves around a city, few couples and metro lines. Hence, the title feels right. But the upcoming movie has nothing to do with the characters seen in Life In A Metro.

In an interview with News18, Anurag Basu revealed that 'Metro In Dino' is inspired by Irrfan Khan's idea. He said, "Post 'Jagga Jasoos', Irrfan and I were talking about a sequel to 'Life In A Metro'. He, in fact, had given me the idea to start working on it. He told me, ‘Metro 2 banaate hai.’ He told me about it much later, not immediately after the first film."

Metro In Dino cast

The film has a star-studded cast that includes Bollywood actors like Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. The Bollywood film explores relationships across different age groups and captures the ups and downs of love in today's urban world.

For the unversed, Anurag Basu's directorial 'Metro In Dino' is produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions. The music of this film is composed by Pritam Chakraborty.

