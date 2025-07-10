Is Maalik based on a true story? Here's all you need to know about Rajkummar Rao's gangster saga Read on to know about the most anticipated film 'Maalik', featuring Rajkummar Rao, Manushi Chhillar in the lead roles. The film is set to be released on July 11, 2025.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, who was recently seen in the comedy drama film 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' alongside Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action thriller film 'Maalik', where he can be seen in an all-new avatar. Directed by Pulkit, the film is about a gangster named Maalik, played by Rajkummar Rao, who rises to power in the underworld.

The crime drama thriller 'Maalik' is written by Jyotsana Nath and Pulkit. Besides Rajummar Rao, it features Swanand Kirkire, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saurabh Sachdeva, Medha Shankr, Manushi Chhillar and Satish Badal in the lead roles.

Is Maalik based on a true story?

No, the Hindi-language film 'Maalik', which will hit the silver screens on Friday, July 11, 2025, is not a remake. It is a fictional story based on a UP gangster. The plot of this Bollywood film revolves around how a gangster's rise to power in 1980s Allahabad.

While some internet sources falsely claim it to be a remake of the 2021 film 'Malik' starring Fahadh Faasil. But it's not a remake. Fahadh Faasil's film 'Malik' is a very different story, exploring issues of community and political power in a coastal village.

The film is produced by Savitri Dhami, Jay Shewakramani and Kumar Taurani under the banners of Tips Films and Northern Lights Films. The music of the film is composed by Sachin Sanghvi, Jigar Saraiya and Ketan Sodha. The cinematography is done by Anuj Rakesh Dhawan.

Work front

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao will be next seen in Vivek Daschaudhary's comedy drama film 'Toaster', alongside Abhishek Banerjee and Sanya Malhotra. While Manushi Chhillar, who is playing the love interest of Rajkummar Rao in the film 'Maalik', is also a part of 'No Entry 2'.

