Is Aneet Padda, Ahaan Panday's 'Saiyaara' a copy of Korean film 'A Moment to Remember'? Here's what we know Mohit Suri's latest romantic film, Saiyaara, has been trending on social media since its release. Now, new allegations are being made against the film as it is being called a copy of the 2004 Korean film A Moment to Remember. Let's know the truth here.

Bollywood debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are in the news for their recently released film, Saiyaara. The movie has rocked the box office as soon as it was released. Released on July 18, the film has collected more than Rs 45 crore in two days. Aneet Pandey and Ahaan Panday's film is winning the hearts of the people. Amidst all this, shocking news related to the film is grabbing eyeballs. Social media users seem engrossed in the discussion about whether 'Saiyaara' is a remake or copy of the 2004 Korean film 'A Moment to Remember'. Let us find out

'Saiyaara' is NOT a copy of Korean movie

In the story of 'Saiyaara', Vaani, played by Aneet Padda, gets early Alzheimer's and seeing this, many fans remembered the Korean film. In 'A Moment to Remember' too, the lead character, Kim Su-Jin, gets the same disease. Some scenes in both films, like the drama of the ex-boyfriend and the sudden departure of the girl, are also similar. But is it really a copy? NO! Several plots and subplots are different in Saiyaara. In this, more emphasis has been given to the story of music and healing, which was not there in the Korean film. Also, 'Saiyaara' does not have angles like class difference or professional struggle, which were an important part of the 2004 Korean film.

Moreover, if it's just Alzheimer's that is reminding people of 'A Moment to Remember', then netizens are forgetting Ajay Devgn and Kajol's 'U Me Aur Hum'. In the 2008 Bollywood film, Kajol's character also suffers from Alzheimer's. However, the story revolves around her husband's undying love for her.

Mohit Suri was accused earlier, too

Mohit Suri has taken inspiration from Korean films earlier as well, like Murder 2 was inspired by The Chaser (2008) and Ek Villain was loosely inspired by the 2010 Korean film 'I Saw The Devil'. But it is not the case with 'Saiyaara'. Moreover, Mohit Suri had described it as an original Indian love story, which was written in collaboration with Sankalp Sadanah.

