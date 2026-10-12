Is Alia Bhatt's character Hastar’s favourite? Sohum Shah's response to her Tumbbad story sparks curiosity

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt shared an Instagram story featuring the iconic eye mask from Tumbbad as the cult film completed eight years since its release. Her post, followed by a response from actor-producer Sohum Shah, has fuelled speculation about her possible association with Tumbbad 2 and a potential connection to Hastar, the film’s central mythological figure.

Alia posted the picture on Instagram on the film’s eighth anniversary. The eye mask is associated with the unsettling visual world of Tumbbad, which has built a following since its original release in 2018.

Sohu Shah's response sparks Tumbbad 2 theories

Sohum Shah reshared Alia's picture and wrote, 'Looks like Hastar has a new favourite. Thanks Alia'. His response to Alia’s story has added to the discussion, with some interpreting it as a possible hint at her role in the sequel. The exchange has also prompted speculation about whether Alia’s character could have a connection to Hastar. However, neither her role nor any such storyline has been officially confirmed.

(Image Source : ALIA BHATT'S INSTAGRAM)Alia Bhatt's Instagram stories

Tumbbad completes 8 years

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, Tumbbad follows a man's pursuit of hidden treasure linked to Hastar, a mythical entity associated with greed and an insatiable hunger for gold and food. The film received attention for its folklore-inspired narrative, atmospheric visuals and distinctive approach to horror.

While it did not make a major impact at the box office during its initial run, the film gradually developed a cult following. Its 2024 theatrical re-release brought it back to cinemas and introduced it to a wider audience, further building interest in a sequel.

What we know about Tumbbad 2

Sohum Shah is returning to the world of Tumbbad with the sequel, which carries the tagline "Pralay Aayega". Adesh Prasad is attached as director, as Anil announced his own version of the film. Details about the plot and the full cast have not been officially confirmed. However, what we know so far is that along with Sohum, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Alia Bhatt will be seen in the second film.

Backed by Sohum Shah Films and Pen Studios, the sequel is expected to hit the theatres on December 6, 2027.

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