Is AI used in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend? Nitesh Tiwari answers at world premiere

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's much-anticipated film Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has finally premiered for a global audience, a week ahead of its worldwide release on November 5. The mythological epic has generated strong buzz, with its advance bookings, posters and trailers. However, the film has also drawn attention over the alleged use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to dub the film into multiple languages.

Addressing the speculation at the film's Los Angeles premiere, director Nitesh Tiwari clarified that AI is being used only to synchronise lip movements with dubbed languages. He denied that AI had been used for dubbing itself.

Is AI used in Ramayana: Rise of a Legend? Nitesh Tiwari answers

When asked about the use of AI and CGI in the film at the Los Angeles premiere, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari said, "As far as AI is concerned, it's only being used to lip sync, so that we can present the film to the world in their language. All the voices are dubbed by the artists."

The director also explained that the technology helps match the characters' lip movements so that audiences across the world can watch the film in their native languages. He said, "AI has only been used to get the lip movement right, so that the audience can enjoy it in their native language."

The screening of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend began on October 28 at 7 am IST. Apart from the lead trio, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra also attended the event and graced the red carpet.

About Ramayana Part 1

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana Part 1 features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Maa Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film also stars Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, among others.

The film is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. Oscar-winning composers AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer have composed the music for the film, whereas the screenplay is written by Nitesh Tiwari and Shridhar Raghavan.

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Ramayana Part 1 LA premiere: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash grace red carpet with team; videos go viral