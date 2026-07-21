Is 3 Idiots returning to theatres after Aamir Khan opened up about Phunsukh Wangdu? Here's what we know

New Delhi:

Last year, during a festival held to mark the birthday of Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan, fans had the opportunity to rewatch some of his popular films. However, his hit movie 3 Idiots was not included in that list. Now, reports suggest that this 2009 blockbuster is set for a re release.

It is significant to note that, the re-release is being held amid Aamir Khan's recent revelation about his character Phunsukh Wangdu.

When will the film be released?

There is talk of a re release for the Rajkumar Hirani directed film 3 Idiots. According to media reports, it will hit cinemas again in September. 3 Idiots is returning to cinemas nearly 17 years after its original release. According to Bollywood Hungama, as part of its strategic plans, NH Studios is set to re release the blockbuster 3 Idiots on a large scale in cinemas on September 4, 2026. This will allow audiences to watch the film in cinemas once more. Notably, apart from Aamir Khan, the film features stars such as R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

The controversy linking Aamir Khan's Rancho to Sonam Wangchuk

Aamir Khan's film 3 Idiots made headlines again this month. The film was linked to Sonam Wangchuk amid his hunger strike regarding the NEET UG paper leak controversy. For years, many viewers have believed that Aamir's character, Phunsukh Wangdu, popularly known as Rancho, was inspired by Sonam Wangchuk. This speculation gained further momentum when actor Omi Vaidya, who played the character Chatur alongside Aamir in the film, posted a video in support of Sonam Wangchuk, claiming that the character of Rancho was actually based on him.

Aamir Khan dismisses the claim

However, Aamir Khan broke his silence on the matter during a session at the British Film Institute (BFI) and dismissed the claim. He clarified, 'When we were making the film, I had no knowledge of Mr Sonam. I recently saw a video of Chatur where he made this statement. But he is mistaken.' He further explained that at the time the film's script was being written, neither director Rajkumar Hirani nor writer Abhijat Joshi had any knowledge of Wangchuk.

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