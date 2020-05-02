Irrfan Khan and Sridevi's Pakistani co-star apologises for being part of below the belt joke at a show

Adnan Siddiqui distanced himself from the controversy.

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui, who shared the screen with late actors Irrfan Khan and Sridevi in A Mighty Heart and Mom respectively, was brutally trolled on social media after being part of a distasteful joke on the two Indian actor's death. However, Siddiqui released a statement on the controversy, calling the incident "unfortunate".

Adnan Siddiqui's statement on Instagram read: “So I don’t know how to explain what I’m feeling right now or what to say. But this needs to go out. I was invited on the live chat show ‘Jeewey Pakistan’ yesterday when this unfortunate incident happened. The anchor Amir Liaquat Sahab joked about something extremely sensitive. Not only were they both close to me but also as a human it was wrong on so many levels. I cannot even call it ‘hitting below the belt’.”

He further added, “It was an extremely callous act to joke about the deceased. This is in very bad taste, not only does it show him and me but also the entire country in bad light. I want to apologise to the families of Sridevi Sahiba and lrrfan Khan Sahab, their loved ones and fans. If you see my body language I was extremely uncomfortable with what he said but I didn’t want to stoop to that level. I regret being on the show. I’ve learnt my lesson and I promise I will not tolerate such an act in future. I was hoping this bit wouldn’t become public but unfortunately it has. I’m sorry. Thank you.” He ended the note with folded hands emoji.

Irrfan died of colon infection on Wednesday, while Sridevi breathed last on February 24, 2018.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage