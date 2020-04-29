When Irrfan Khan penned a heartfelt letter for all his friends in media

Irrfan Khan worked in Hollywood, Bollywood and British films in his career spanning across 30 years.

Actor Irrfan Khan left a huge vaccum in the world of cinema and heart of his fans with his demise. Irrfan passed away at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday after complaining of a colon infection. The actor was shifted to ICU on Tuesday night. Known for his nuanced performances, the highly respected actor worked in Hollywood, Bollywood and British films in his career spanning across 30 years.

In March 2018, Irrfan revealed he had been diagnosed with a rare kind of cancer neuroendocrine tumour. After undergoing extensive treatment in London, Irrfan returned to India on April 2 last year. He shot for Angrezi Medium. It was then when he penned a heartfelt letter for media thanking for support. In the open letter, Irrfan expressed gratitude for respecting his privacy and giving him the space to heal.

“Last few months have been on a road to recovery, a period to heal, to fight the fatigue and face the reel and real world. I am aware of your concern and request to talk to you, share my journey, but I am fathoming it myself, inhaling and internalising, taking baby steps to merge my healing with work and trying to experiment the amalgamation of both,” Irrfan wrote in a letter that he addressed to his “friends in the media”.

He further added: “I am deeply touched by your wishes, your prayers and it means a lot for me and my family. I truly respect the way you have respected my journey, giving me time and space to heal. Thank you for your patience and the warmth and the love all through this overwhelming journey".

The actor concluded the letter with lines from 19th-century Austrian writer Rainer Maria Rilke's poem:

"I feel an urge to share with you something.

I live my life in widening rings

which spread over earth and sky.

I may not ever complete the last one,

but that is what I will try.

I circle around God's primordial tower,

and I circle ten thousand years long;

And I still don't know if I'm a falcon,

a storm, or an unfinished song."

Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil and Ayan.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage