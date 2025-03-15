IPL 2025: Bollywood stars set to light up opening ceremony with Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arijit Singh The opening ceremony of IPL 2025, set to begin on March 22, will feature a star-studded Bollywood performance. Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Arijit Singh will light up the stage with their captivating acts.

The excitement for IPL 2025 is reaching new heights as the grand tournament is set to kick off on March 22, 2025, with an extravagant opening ceremony at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After India’s spectacular victory in the Champions Trophy, the cricket world is gearing up for the much-anticipated IPL season, which promises to deliver unparalleled entertainment both on and off the field.

The IPL 2025 opening ceremony will feature a star-studded lineup of Bollywood celebrities who are set to steal the show before the cricketing action begins. Bollywood’s charming duo, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, will bring their signature dance moves and charisma to the stage. Known for their undeniable chemistry and high-energy performances, the pair is expected to set the tone for a thrilling night of entertainment.

Additionally, the nation’s most beloved singer, Arijit Singh, will grace the stage with his soulful voice, adding a musical magic to the event. Fans can expect an unforgettable performance as the singer of countless chartbusters brings his hit songs to life under the stadium lights.

The excitement will build up as the opening ceremony leads into the first match of IPL 2025. On March 22, the much-awaited battle between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will mark the beginning of a month-long cricket extravaganza. The IPL’s combination of star power, cricketing talent, and vibrant entertainment has always been a winning formula, and this year’s opening promises to be no exception.

The IPL 2025 is a month-long tournament that will continue until May 25, culminating in the grand finale. With teams from across the globe battling it out for supremacy, the competition is expected to be intense, and cricket fans are already buzzing with anticipation.

As the countdown to the IPL 2025 opening ceremony begins, all eyes are on Kolkata, where the stage is set for a night of unforgettable performances and high-octane cricket action. The clash of the titans on the field and the dazzling entertainment off it is sure to make this IPL season one for the history books.