Internet reviews Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 trailer, says 'Shivam Pandit is back'

New Delhi:

The wait is finally over. The trailer of Awarapan 2 is here, bringing back Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit nearly two decades after the first film. Packed with action, emotion and nostalgia, the trailer promises a darker and more intense chapter in the franchise. And the internet can't seem to get enough of the trailer.

Internet reviews Awarapan 2 trailer

This time, Shivam returns carrying the scars of his past. The trailer hints at a story driven by revenge, redemption and unfinished battles. While the action remains a major highlight, the emotional depth of the character continues to take centre stage. A user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "The intensity, the rage, the emotions... every second hit hard Awarapan 2 looks gripping from beginning to end. Wishing the entire #Awarapan2 team tremendous success. Counting down to experiencing it on the big screen! @VisheshFilms #EmraanHashmi absolutely killed it #DishaPatani."

"Kuch logon ki kahaniya unki marzi se khatam nahi hoti. The wait is finally over for #Awarapan2 fans! #Awarapan2Trailer is here, bringing back #EmraanHashmi as Shivam Pandit after 19 long years," penned another.

A third user quipped, "Finally the #Awarapan2 trailer is OUT A rollercoaster of thriller, suspense, nostalgia, emotions & action. That old school Bollywood vibe hits hard And Shivam Pandit is BACK."

Here are some other comments on the trailer of Awarapan 2:

Awarapan 2 trailer

Emraan Hashmi slips back into the role of Shivam Pandit with ease. Disha Patani joins the franchise as Zara, adding a fresh emotional angle to the story. Shabana Azmi plays a key role as Nafisa. The film's supporting cast includes Puran Gabbi as Zorawar, Anirudh Rawal as Sikandar, Surendar Vicky as Jaideep, Vijayant Kohli as Mehmood and Atul Kumar as Samarth.

Awarapan 2: Music and release date

Music has always been an important part of the Awarapan franchise, and the sequel looks no different. The soundtrack features compositions by Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Malik, Ankit Sachdev and Wasif Ahmad. Lyrics have been penned by Sayeed Qadri, Rashmi Virag, Akhil Sachdeva and Sachin Singh Chandel. Songs like Ve Junoon, Yeh Awarapan and Toh Phir Aao have already generated excitement ahead of the film's release.

One of the biggest highlights of the trailer is Tera Mera Rishta. Composed by Mithoon and sung by Saaj Bhatt and Subodhh Sharma, the track adds emotional weight to several key moments.

Produced by Vishesh Bhatt under the banner of Vishesh Films and presented by Mukesh Bhatt, Awarapan 2 is directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui. The film is set to release in cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2026.

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