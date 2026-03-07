International Film Festival Delhi 2026 extends submission deadline, encourages emerging filmmakers

New Delhi:

The International Film Festival will take place in the national capital, Delhi, from March 25 to 31. Over 125 films will be screened at this cinematic extravaganza. Recently, the International Film Festival Delhi (IFF Delhi) shared a post inviting applications from filmmakers interested in showcasing their films on a global platform.

Encouraging emerging talent, IFFD CineXchange announced that the deadline for submitting applications for the first edition has been extended till March 10, 2026.

IFF Delhi's post

A post shared on the International Film Festival Delhi’s official Facebook page states, 'This is a special platform designed for filmmakers who are ready to take their films to the next level with structured, personalised guidance. Selected projects will receive special benefits: in-depth creative and editorial feedback, strategic guidance for strong positioning and market readiness, and one-on-one interaction with industry mentors. Applications will close after 50 submissions. The deadline has been extended to March 10.'

New filmmakers will also get an opportunity

This cinematic extravaganza, to be held in the capital, Delhi, will be attended by veterans of the Indian film industry as well as international film personalities. Many Indian and foreign filmmakers have expressed their happiness. Meanwhile, the International Film Festival Delhi has shared a post to ensure the participation of new filmmakers. It also stated that the application submission date for the film festival has been extended.

Over 125 films will be screened

The International Film Festival, organised by the Delhi government, will screen Indian and international films. More than 125 films, including both Indian and international productions, will be showcased. Gala premieres, industry discussions, masterclasses, and cultural events will also be held. The film festival is being organised by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation.

