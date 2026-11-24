India's hopes of securing a win at the 54th International Emmy Awards 2026 came to an end after both its nominated entries missed out on the trophies. Comedian Vir Das' Netflix special Vir Das: Fool Volume lost the Best Comedy award to Argentina's Division Palermo – Season 2, while SonyLIV's Real Kashmir Football Club, featuring Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, lost the Best Drama Series award to France's Carême.

The ceremony was held at the New York Hilton Midtown on November 23, with the awards being announced in the early hours of November 24 for Indian viewers. Vijay Sethupathi was among the presenters at the event, which was hosted by Michael Urie.

Vir Das loses Best Comedy award to Argentina's Division Palermo

Vir Das was nominated in the Best Comedy category for his Netflix stand-up special Vir Das: Fool Volume. However, the award went to Argentina's Division Palermo – Season 2, also known internationally as Community Squad. The winning series beat three other contenders, including Vir Das' special, the UK's Man vs Baby and Spain's Old Dog, New Tricks.

This was Vir Das' third nomination at the International Emmy Awards. He was previously nominated in 2021 for Vir Das: For India and in 2023 for Vir Das: Landing, for which he won the Best Comedy award. With his latest nomination, he became the first Indian performer to receive three International Emmy nominations.

Despite missing out on another trophy, the nomination marked another international recognition for the comedian, whose specials have found audiences beyond India.

Manav Kaul's Real Kashmir Football Club loses to Carême

India's second nomination came in the Best Drama Series category for Real Kashmir Football Club. The SonyLIV series, featuring Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, was competing against the UK's A Thousand Blows, France's Carême and Argentina's Menem. The award eventually went to Carême, a French period drama produced by VVZ and Shine Fiction for Apple TV.

Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar and Mahesh Mathai, Real Kashmir Football Club is based on the real-life journey of the football club from Jammu and Kashmir. The series follows the challenges and determination involved in building a professional football team in a region that has faced years of conflict and uncertainty.

The 54th edition recognised television productions from across the world, with 64 nominees representing 22 countries competing across 16 categories. The UK emerged as the biggest winner, taking home several awards, while productions from Argentina, France, Belgium, Germany and South Africa also received honours.

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