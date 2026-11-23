The 54th International Emmy Awards are almost here, and India will be hoping to add another trophy to its list of achievements at the global television event. With two Indian entries competing across different categories, all eyes will be on comedian Vir Das and the team behind Real Kashmir Football Club.

The ceremony will take place in New York City on Monday, November 23. However, viewers in India will have to stay up late or wake up early on Tuesday, November 24, to follow the celebrations.

International Emmy Awards 2026: Date, time and venue

The 2026 International Emmy Awards will be held on November 23 in New York City. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 5 pm Eastern Time (ET) and continue until 10 pm ET.

For viewers in India, this translates to 3:30 am IST on Tuesday, November 24, with the event scheduled to conclude at approximately 8:30 am IST.

The 54th International Emmy Awards Gala will be held at the New York Hilton Midtown, located in Manhattan, New York. Actor Michael Urie, known for his work in Ugly Betty and Shrinking, will host this year's ceremony.

India gets two nominations at International Emmy Awards 2026

India has received two nominations at this year's International Emmy Awards. Vir Das has earned a nomination in the Comedy category for his Netflix special Vir Das: Fool Volume. This marks his third nomination at the prestigious awards.

Das previously received nominations for Vir Das: For India in 2021 and went on to win the Comedy award in 2023 for Vir Das: Landing. He also made history in 2024 when he became the first Indian to host the International Emmy Awards ceremony.

The country's second nomination comes from Real Kashmir Football Club, which is competing in the Drama Series category. The SonyLIV series, featuring Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, is based on the real-life story of the football club from Jammu and Kashmir.

The series is competing against A Thousand Blows from the UK, Carême from France and Menem from Argentina.

Vijay Sethupathi to represent India as a presenter

Apart from the two nominations, India will also have representation on stage. Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi has been named among the presenters at the 54th International Emmy Awards.

His appearance adds another Indian connection to this year's ceremony. The event will also honour television programmes and performances from 22 countries across 16 categories.

Where to watch International Emmy Awards 2026 in India?

Indian viewers interested in following the ceremony should note that the scheduled start time is 3:30 am IST on November 24. However, an official live television broadcast or India-specific streaming platform for the 2026 ceremony has not been confirmed in the available announcements. Viewers can check the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' official website, iemmys.tv, and its social media handles for updates, ceremony highlights and winner announcements.

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Vir Das earns third International Emmy nomination; Manav Kaul's Real Kashmir Football Club also in race