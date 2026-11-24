The 54th International Emmy Awards 2026 have announced the winners with the United Kingdom emerging as the biggest winner of the night. The awards ceremony, held in New York on November 23 (November 24 in India), has recognised television productions and performances across several categories, including acting, comedy, news, documentary and children's programming.

India, meanwhile, had two nominations at this year's ceremony. Comedian Vir Das was nominated in the Best Comedy category for his Netflix special Vir Das: Fool Volume, while SonyLIV's Real Kashmir Football Club competed in the Drama Series category. However, they both lost in their respective categories.

International Emmy Awards 2026: Full winners list

Arts Programming Award goes to Der Talentierte Mr. F. (The Talented Mr. F.) from Germany

Best Actor Award goes to Bobby Schofield for Unforgivable from the UK

Best Performance by an Actress Award goes to Mona Mina Leon for Holy Sh!t from Belgium

Best Drama Series Award goes to Carême from France

Best Telenovela Award goes to Leyla from Türkiye

Short-Form Series Award goes to De Klas van 2000 from Belgium

Best Comedy Award goes to Division Palermo – Season 2 from Argentina

Best News Award goes to 24 Hours in the Kill Zone from the UK

Current Affairs Award goes to Exposure: Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel's War from the UK

Best Sports Documentary Award goes to The Philipstown Wirecar Grand Prix from South Africa

Non-Scripted Entertainment Award goes to Educating Yorkshire – Season 2 from the UK

Kids: Animation Award goes to The Scarecrows' Wedding from the UK

Kids: Live-Action Award goes to Dexter Procter: The 10-Year-Old Doctor from the UK

Kids: Factual & Entertainment Award goes to Horrible Science from the UK

Best TV Movie/Mini-Series Award goes to Prisoner 951 from the UK

Best Documentary Award goes to Louis Theroux: The Settlers from the UK

There are also two special honours:

International Emmy Founders Award goes to Bela Bajaria, Netflix's Chief Content Officer

International Emmy Directorate Award goes to Gerhard Zeiler, President of Warner Bros. Discovery International

Indians miss out at Emmy

Vir Das was among India's representatives at the 54th International Emmy Awards. He received a nomination in the Comedy category for his Netflix special Vir Das: Fool Volume. However, he missed out on the trophy, which went to Argentina's Division Palermo – Season 2, also known as Community Squad.

This was Vir Das's third nomination at the International Emmy Awards. He was previously nominated for Vir Das: For India in 2021 and won the Comedy category in 2023 for his special Vir Das: Landing. In 2024, he also made history by becoming the first Indian to host the International Emmy Awards ceremony.

India's other nomination was for Real Kashmir Football Club in the Drama Series category. The SonyLIV series, starring Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, is inspired by the real-life journey of the football club from Jammu and Kashmir. It competed against international productions including the UK's A Thousand Blows, France's Carême and Argentina's Menem and lost to France.

Vijay Sethupathi attends ceremony as presenter

Vijay Sethupathi was among the presenters at this year's International Emmy Awards. He made an appearance on the red carpet in an all-black outfit.

The ceremony was hosted by American actor Michael Urie, known for his performances in Ugly Betty and Shrinking. The event took place at the New York Hilton Midtown in Manhattan on November 23, with the ceremony falling in the early hours of November 24 for Indian viewers.

The International Emmy Awards are organised by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and recognise excellence in television programming produced outside the United States. This year's edition featured 64 nominees across 16 categories, representing 22 countries.

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International Emmy Awards 2026: Vir Das and Real Kashmir Football Club represent India; check date, time