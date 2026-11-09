Inside Bachchan family's Diwali: Abhishek, Shweta light sparklers, Aaradhya poses with Agastya in rare pic

Navya Naveli Nanda gave fans a glimpse of the Bachchan family's Diwali celebrations through a series of pictures shared on Instagram. While the photos featured Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Agastya Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was missing from the album.

How Bachchan's celebrated Diwali

Navya wore a red sharara set as she posted pictures from her family's Diwali celebrations. As her caption, she wrote, "Happiest of Diwali’s with my very own." One of the photographs showed Agastya sharing a warm hug with his younger cousin Aaradhya Bachchan. Another captured Abhishek and Shweta lighting sparklers together. The family was dressed in festive outfits. Agastya and Aaradhya wore cream-coloured looks. Abhishek and Shweta opted for neutral shades. Take a look at the photos here:

Aishwarya and Abhishek's recent Diwali appearance

Manish Malhotra recently hosted a star-studded Diwali bash. Aishwarya and Abhishek posed hand-in-hand and posed for the paparazzi, putting any speculation about their relationship to rest.

For the occasion, Abhishek wore a black kurta set, while Aishwarya looked elegant in a bright red saree with intricate golden detailing. She completed her look with wavy hair, winged eyeliner and her signature red lipstick.

The two were seen sharing affectionate moments as they posed for photographs. In one picture, Abhishek appeared completely smitten as he looked at Aishwarya. Another captured the actor resting her head against her husband's chest while he held her hand. Their joint appearance at the party offered a glimpse of their Diwali celebrations together.

(Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI)Aishwarya and Abhishek at Manish Malhotra's party

Amitabh Bachchan wished fans on Diwali during Sunday meet

Earlier in the evening, Amitabh Bachchan stepped out of his Jalsa apartment for his customary Sunday meet with fans. At 5:30 pm, the veteran star greeted fans waiting outside Jalsa despite a bomb threat last week. Unlike his previous Sunday appearance, the veteran actor met the crowd without the transparent protective enclosure that had been used earlier.

His son Abhishek Bachchan joined him for the interaction. Mumbai Police had put security arrangements in place outside the bungalow as a large number of fans gathered to see the actor and receive his festive greetings.

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Amitabh Bachchan meets fans outside Jalsa without bulletproof enclosure on Diwali, Abhishek accompanies him