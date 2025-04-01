India's Got Latent row: SC refuses to release Ranveer Allahbadia's passport until probe ends The Supreme Court refused to consider the application of YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia after the investigation.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to consider the application of YouTuber and Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps to release his passport to travel abroad after the investigation into the objectionable remarks made by him in comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show 'India's Got Latent'. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the apex court that the investigation will be completed in two weeks. The Supreme Court also extended its interim order of granting protection to the podcaster from arrest in the FIRs registered against him in Guwahati, Mumbai and Jaipur.

On Tuesday, Ranveer Allahbadia in SC undertook to maintain decency in his shows. He also sought modification of the condition to deposit a passport. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the investigation into the Ranveer Allahbadia case is likely over in 2 weeks.

Last month, Comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell officials to record his statement in connection with the case registered against him related to the ongoing controversy surrounding his YouTube show 'India's Got Latent'. The YouTuber who was abroad for his live shows finally returned to India after receiving multiple summons from the authorities.

What is the whole matter?

For the unversed, many content creators or influencers were present as a guest with Ranveer Allahbadia in the Bonus Episode 6 of comedy show 'India's Got Latent' which was aired on February 10, 2025. During the episode, Ranveer Allahbadia had made objectionable remarks about the parents's sexual lives. After this, this matter came into the headlines. Multiple cases were filed against the people involved in the show from various parts of the country. The police had issued summons to many people present at the show. Ranveer Allahbadia had publicly apologised in this matter. Raina, who was hosting the show, had deleted all its videos from his YouTube channel.

