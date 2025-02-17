India's Got Latent: Maharashtra Cyber Cell asks Samay Raina to appear tomorrow, summons Ranveer Allahbadia

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Samay Raina asked to appear tomorrow before cyber cell

In the ongoing India's Got Latent controversy, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell has asked YouTuber Samay Raina to appear in person on February 18. Raina had requested the Cyber Cell to record his statement via videoconferencing as he won't be able to return to India before March 17 due to prior commitments.

However, the Cyber cell has rejected his request and asked him to appear in person tomorrow, February 18.

On the other hand, Ranveer Allahbadia has been summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell on February 24.

Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija and others from the latest episode of India's Got Latent have also been asked to appear before the National Commission for Women (NCW). Ranveer Allahabadia, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chachlani and Tushar Pujari have been ordered to appear on March 6. On the other hand, Samay Raina and Jaspreet Singh have been ordered to appear on March 11.

Samay Raina and Apoorva Mukhija were earlier ordered to appear before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell today, February 17 to record their statements.

Earlier, Allahbadia approached the Supreme Court of India seeking relief from FIRs filed against him in connection to the ongoing India's Got Latent controversy. There have been several FIRs filed in different states across the country. Allahabdia has filed a petition for the consolidation of these cases into one.

The outrage and controversy erupted after Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant "Would you rather watch your parents... or join in once and stop it forever?"

After the backlash, Raina took to Instagram and said that he has removed all videos of the show from his channel and that he was 'fully cooperating' with the authorities.

Ranveer Allahbadia too took to Instagram to share his statement on the ongoing controversy. He said, "My team and I are cooperating with the police and all other authorities. I will follow due process and be available to all agencies. My remark about parents was insensitive and disrespectful. It is my moral responsibility to do better and I am genuinely sorry. I'm watching death threats pour in from people saying that they want to kill me and hurt my family. People have invaded my mother's clinic posing as patients. I'm feeling scared, and I don't know what to do. But I'm not running away. I have full faith in the police and the judicial system of India. Ranveer."

