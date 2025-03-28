India's Got Latent controversy: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra cyber cell Samay Raina appeared before Maharashtra Cyber Cell on March 28, 2025, to record his statement regarding the 'India's Got Latent' controversy, following multiple summons and cancellations of his India tour.

Stand-up comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell officials on March 28, 2025, to record his statement regarding the ongoing controversy surrounding his show India’s Got Latent. The comedian, who had been abroad for his live shows, returned to India recently after multiple summons from the authorities.

Samay was seen quietly stepping out of his car and entering the cyber cell office without interacting with the media. His appearance comes after he was questioned for over six hours by the authorities on March 24. Previously, Samay had requested additional time until March 17 to appear, but his plea to record his statement virtually was rejected by the authorities. This led to a third summons being issued for him to appear on March 24.

The controversy erupted after YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made an objectionable comment during his guest appearance on India’s Got Latent. He asked a contestant an inappropriate and offensive question about a disturbing hypothetical scenario involving their parents. Along with Ranveer, other panelists—including Samay, Apoorva Mukhija, and Ashish Chanchlani—faced backlash for their involvement. Though Ranveer issued an apology, multiple FIRs were filed against him and the others involved, including Samay.

Samay, who had been in Canada for his live shows during the controversy, canceled his India Tour, including performances in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Surat, Mumbai, and other cities, following threats from groups like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. The comedian also announced full refunds for ticket holders and deleted all episodes of India's Got Latent from his YouTube channel in an effort to distance himself from the controversy.

In a statement, Samay expressed his intention to entertain and make people laugh, and emphasized his commitment to fully cooperating with the authorities to ensure a fair conclusion to the investigation.

As the investigation continues, Samay remains under scrutiny, and fans eagerly await further developments in the case.