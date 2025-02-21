India's Got Latent controversy: Rakhi Sawant summoned by Maharashtra cyber cell Rakhi Sawant Summoned by Maharashtra Cyber Cell to Record Statement on February 27 in India's Got Latent Case

The ongoing controversy surrounding the YouTube series India's Got Latent has taken a new turn, with Maharashtra Cyber Cell issuing summons to several key individuals associated with the show. Actress Rakhi Sawant, YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani, and Ranveer Allahbadia have all been asked to record their statements in connection with the controversy, which erupted following a controversial episode of the show.

According to Yashasvi Yadav, the Inspector General of Maharashtra Cyber Cell, a summons has been sent to Rakhi Sawant, asking her to appear on February 27 to record her statement. Rakhi, who has reportedly relocated to Dubai, has yet to confirm whether she will fly to Mumbai to comply with the summons.

Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahbadia have both been asked to appear for questioning on February 24. While Chanchlani has maintained a low profile since the controversy began, Allahbadia has been notably unresponsive, with his phone switched off and his residence reportedly locked.

The controversy surrounding India's Got Latent stemmed from a segment in which Ranveer Allahbadia, one of the guests on the show, made a controversial comment to a contestant. He asked, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever?" The statement was met with immediate backlash from netizens, who criticized the show for promoting obscenity and vulgarity.

In the wake of the public outrage, multiple complaints were filed against the show's creators, guests, and participants. As a result, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell announced that approximately 30 to 40 individuals involved in the first six episodes of India's Got Latent would be summoned for questioning.

Samay Raina, the comedian and showrunner behind India's Got Latent, also faced legal repercussions. Raina, who was summoned to record his statement, requested additional time until March 17 due to his ongoing tour across Canada and the US. However, his request was denied by the Cyber Cell, which insisted that he appear before them sooner.

In response to the uproar, Ranveer Allahbadia issued a public apology, acknowledging a "lapse in judgment" regarding his remark. Samay Raina also took action by removing all episodes of the show from his YouTube channel to quell the controversy.

As investigations continue, it remains to be seen whether the controversy will have further legal implications for the individuals involved, with the Maharashtra Cyber Cell closely monitoring the situation.