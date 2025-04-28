India's Got Latent controversy: Probe against Ranveer Allahbadia complete, SC directs return of passport After Maharashtra notified the court that the investigation into India's Got Latent remarks controversy was completed, the Supreme Court today, ordered officials to release the passport of Ranveer Allahbadia.

New Delhi:

In the latest development in India's Got Latent controversy, the Supreme Court on Monday ordered the release of the passport to YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia after Assam and Maharashtra police notified the court that their investigation was completed.

For the unversed, Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam, announced on February 11 that YouTubers and social media influencers Allahabadia, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, and others have been charged by the Guwahati Police with spreading obscenity and participating in obscene and sexually explicit conversations on India's Got Latent.