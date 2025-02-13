India's Got Latent controversy: Maharashtra Cyber sends second summon to Samay Raina

Follow us on Image Source : X Maharashtra Cyber has sent second summon to Samay Raina

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has sent a second summon to comedian Samay Raina in India's Got Latent row. The stand-up comic has been asked to appear before the investigating officer on February 17. This has come after Raina's lawyer informed the Cyber Cell that Samay Raina is in America and will return on March 17. However, Mumbai Police had clearly told Raina's team that the police investigation could not wait for so many days. Hence, the comedian will have to appear before the police within 14 days from the day the inquiry started.

Several offenders recorded their statements yesterday

Khar Police has so far recorded the statements of seven people in this case. It includes Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Makhija who were judges in the show, as well as Balraj Ghai, the owner of the studio in which the show took place, along with three technical people associated with the show.

It is significant that note that the Mumbai Police has not yet taken any decision to register an FIR in this case. Police said that it would record the statements of the people associated with the show and then take a decision on registering a case.

What is the India's Got Latent Controversy?

During the latest episode, Ranveer Allahbadia posed an inappropriate question to a contestant, sparking controversy on social media. The YouTuber was trolled on X for his inappropriate line of questioning. Moreover, social media users urged Ashwini Vaishnaw, the minister of information and broadcasting, to take strict action against the three.

Samay Raina reacted to India's Got Latent controversy

'Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you,' read his tweet. While Samay has deleted all the India's Got Latent episodes from YouTube today, the controversial episode was deleted on February 10 itself.

