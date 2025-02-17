India's Got Latent Controversy: Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija to appear before NCW tomorrow in person

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija to appear before NCW

Samay Raina and Apoorva Mukhija were set to appear before the National Commission for Women to record their statement. Raina told Maharashtra Cyber ​​Cell that he is currently travelling for his show in the United States and hence, won't be able to come to India to record his statement in person. However, he requested the cyber cell to record his statement through video conferencing which has been rejected.

Now, Raina will have to come to Mumbai to record his statement in person. If he is unable to do so, a second warrant will be issued against him and if after that, he doesn't come to record his statement, an arrest warrant will be issued against him.

Maharashtra Cyber ​​Department has asked Samay Raina to come to Mumbai on February 18 to record his statement.

However, there is no update on Ranveer Allahbadia. Also, there is no information on when he will appear before the NCW.

Earlier, Allahbadia approached the Supreme Court of India seeking relief from FIRs filed against him in connection to the ongoing India's Got Latent controversy. There have been several FIRs filed in different states across the country. Allahabdia has filed a petition for the consolidation of these cases into one.

This move to consolidate the FIRs follows concerns that Allahbadia would face multiple legal proceedings across different jurisdictions, potentially complicating the legal process. His legal team argues that hearing the cases together would streamline the process and ensure fair treatment for the accused.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear the petition filed on February 21. According to the court’s computer-generated listing, the plea seeks judicial intervention against multiple FIRs filed against him.

In his petition, Allahbadia, represented by lawyer Abhinav Chandrachud, also sought anticipatory bail, fearing arrest by the Guwahati police. The controversy erupted after he made comments on India’s Got Latent. Those statements sparked outrage across the country and led to complaints being filed against him and others on the show along with the producers.

