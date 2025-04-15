India's Got Latent controversy case: Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia appear before Maharashtra Cyber Maharashtra Cyber had issued three summonses against Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia asking them to appear before the investigating officer in Mumbai.

New Delhi:

YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina appeared for questioning by Maharashtra Cyber on Tuesday in connection with India's Got Latent show controversy case. It is significant to note that Maharashtra Cyber had issued three summonses against the YouTubers asking them to appear before the investigating officer in Mumbai. According to an official, Ranveer and Samay reached the Maharashtra Cyber office in the Cuffe Parade area of South Mumbai. Last week, Ranveer Allahbadia did not appear before the Maharashtra Cyber to record his statement. The Maharashtra Home Department is home to the cyber and information security division known as Maharashtra Cyber.

Samay visited the Guwahati Crime Branch last week so the investigating officer could record his statement. Along with influencer Apoorva Mukhija, podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina and others, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, who is also one of the alleged defendants in the case made an appearance before the Guwahati Crime Branch earlier to record his statement.

For those who don't know, India's Got Latent came under intense scrutiny after controversial remarks were made by Ranveer Allahbadia in its last episode. After his comment about parents' sex life went viral, the episode met with widespread criticism on social media.

Allahabadia later issued a public apology, acknowledging that his comments were not only inappropriate but lacked humour. Not only the podcaster, but Samay Raina also took to his X account to apologise to his fans. Recently Apoorva uploaded an entire video on YouTube to talk about her leap of faith and the trolling that followed. Moreover, within 24 hours the video was removed from YouTube and within a week, Samay Raina not only shut down India's Got Latent show but also deleted all the episodes from the streaming platform.

(With PTI inputs)

