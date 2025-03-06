India's Got Latent case: Stern questions asked from Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Makhija by NCW The statements of the accused in the India's Got Latent case are being recorded on Thursday. Apoorva Makhija and Ranveer Allahbadia reached the National Commission for Women to record their statements today.

The investigation of the objectionable comment case on the show 'India's Got Latent' is ongoing. Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Makhija are recording their statements in the National Commission for Women. Ashish Chanchlani's lawyer also arrived at the NCW on Thursday. YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and influencer Apoorva Makhija visited NCW, along with two producers of India's Got Latent, Saurabh Bothra and Tushar Pujari. Stern questions were asked during the probe from Allahbadia and Makhija as to why such statements were given by them.

Ashish Chanchlani's statement was recorded earlier

Last Thursday, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani appeared before the Guwahati Police Crime Branch and recorded his statement in the case related to 'India's Got Latent. ' After the interrogation, Chanchlani's legal team has filed a petition requesting to dismiss the FIR or transfer it to Mumbai.

Supreme Court grants relief to Ranveer

The Supreme Court reprimanded Ranveer Allahbadia in the 'India's Got Latent' case. The Supreme Court had banned his show, 'The Ranveer Show'. After this, the YouTuber filed an application in the Supreme Court that his show should be restarted because 280 people are employed in it. After this, the Supreme Court allowed his show to be aired with some conditions. SC also instructed him to take care of decorum.

What is the whole matter?

Let us tell you that many content creators were present with Ranveer Allahbadia in the comedy show 'India's Got Latent. ' Ranveer Allahbadia had made objectionable remarks about the parents's sexual lives. After this, this matter came into the headlines. Cases were filed against the people involved in the show from various parts of the country. The police had issued summons to many people present at the show. Ranveer Allahbadia had publicly apologised in this matter. Raina, who was hosting the show, had deleted all its videos from his YouTube channel.

