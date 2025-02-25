India's Got Latent case: Ranveer Allahbadia confesses to his mistake in front of police, say sources Ranveer Allahbadia confessed in front of the police and said that he made a mistake. He also claimed that he didn't charge any money to appear on India's Got Latent.

In India's Got Latent case, Ranveer Allahbadia, in his statement yesterday, confessed his mistake in front of the investigating officer. Sources quoted that the YouTuber told the police that Samay Raina is his friend and that's why he went to the show. Ranveer further said that it was his mistake to say the line which has caused controversy.

