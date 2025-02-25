Advertisement
India's Got Latent case: Ranveer Allahbadia confesses to his mistake in front of police, say sources

Ranveer Allahbadia confessed in front of the police and said that he made a mistake. He also claimed that he didn't charge any money to appear on India's Got Latent.

Image Source : X
Reported ByRajesh Kumar  Written BySakshi Verma  
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

In India's Got Latent case, Ranveer Allahbadia, in his statement yesterday, confessed his mistake in front of the investigating officer. Sources quoted that the YouTuber told the police that Samay Raina is his friend and that's why he went to the show. Ranveer further said that it was his mistake to say the line which has caused controversy. 

Ranveer confessed in front of the police and said that he made a mistake. He also claimed that he didn't charge any money to go to the show. 'We are YouTubers and that's why we keep coming to each other's shows due to our friendship,' he said. 

