India is crazy over Sonam Bajwa, here's the Pakistan actor she crushes on

Sonam Bajwa, the internet sensation, never leaves the limelight. The Punjabi actress is an avid social media user and enjoys a massive fan following online. With her stunning looks, she has become one of the most popular faces in the country. While fans are crazy about her, Sonam gave her heart to a Pakistani actor.

Yes, you heard it right. Sonam Bajwa has a huge crush on Fawad Khan. She recently revealed her crush on the Pakistani actor and said he is her all-time favourite and no one can take his place his her heart.

Speaking during a Punjabi chat show Tabbar Hits Tv's, the actress said, "See, crushes keep changing. My all-time favourite, and my all-time crush is Fawad Khan. His place, nobody can take. He is it."

For those unversed, this is not the first time when Sonam has expressed her love for Fawad Khan. In 2022, she had said she would date him if he weren't married. During an interview with Connect FM Canada, she said, "This is a mystery, I can't tell, but only that the person I want to have an affair with is already married." She added “I don’t eye married men. But it's Fawad Khan, so if he wasn't married, I'd make my move.”

Fawad Khan is one of the most-celebrated Pakistani actors. He started his acting career with the daily soap, Jutt and Bond. However, he gained recognition for his acting prowess in Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Humsafar.

In 2014, he made his Bollywood debut with Khoobsurat co-starring Sonam Kapoor for which he received the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Later, he appeared in Shakun Batra's film Kapoor And Sons and Karan Johar's film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. His Bollywood career ended after the Indian government banned Pakistani artists following the Uri attack in 2016.

