Oscars 2023: Chhello Show is India's 1st nom in over 20 yrs, beats RRR in International Feature Film category

India at Oscars 2023: Chhello Show, a Gujarati film also known as Last Film Show in English, has been nominated in the Best International Film category at the Oscars. The film has beaten SS Rajamouli's RRR which was also expected to make it to the list. This marks the first time in over 20 years that an Indian film has made it to this category. The film, directed by Pan Nalin, is a coming-of-age drama featuring Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval, and Paresh Mehta. Tragically, child actor Rahul Koli passed away due to cancer in October.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlist for 10 categories, including documentary feature, international film, makeup and hairstyling, score, original song, sound, visual effects, and shorts, for the 95th Oscars.

Sharing details about the nominations, the website of Oscars wrote, "15 films will advance to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category for the 95th Academy Awards. Films from 92 countries and regions were eligible in the category. Academy members from all branches were invited to participate in the preliminary round of voting and must have met a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category. In the nominations round, Academy members from all branches are invited to opt in to participate and must view all 15 shortlisted films to vote."

Check out the nominations for Best International Film category here:

Argentina, Argentina, 1985

Austria, Corsage

Belgium, Close

Cambodia, Return to Seoul

Denmark, Holy Spider

France, Saint Omer

Germany, All Quiet on the Western Front

India, Last Film Show

Ireland, The Quiet Girl

Mexico, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Morocco, The Blue Caftan

Pakistan, Joyland

Poland, EO

South Korea, Decision to Leave

Sweden, Cairo Conspiracy

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, received a nomination in Music (Original Song). The song Naatu Naatu made it to the list. Sharing details, the Academy wrote, "15 songs will advance in the Original Song category for the 95th Academy Awards. 81 songs were eligible in the category."

Check out the nominations for Music (Original Song) category here:

"Time" from Amsterdam

"Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" from Avatar: The Way of Water

"Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

"This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once

"Ciao Papa" from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

"Til You’re Home" from A Man Called Otto

"Naatu Naatu" from RRR

"My Mind & Me" from Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

"Good Afternoon" from Spirited

"Applause" from Tell It like a Woman

"Stand Up" from Till

"Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick

"Dust & Ash" from The Voice of Dust and Ash

"Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing

"New Body Rhumba" from White Noise

RRR may still receive nominations in other categories that have yet to be announced.

