Imtiaz Ali says Dhurandhar was 'most impractical' with 'least likelihood of success' before defying BO rules

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali heaped praise on Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's action thriller Dhurandhar, which was once considered the "most impractical" project with the "least likelihood of success" but went on to break box office records after its release. Speaking at the HT Leadership Summit 2026, he said the film has now become a reference point for filmmakers trying to understand audience preferences.

Imtiaz Ali says Dhurandhar was 'most impractical' with 'least likelihood of success'

During a session with actress Ananya Panday at the HT Leadership Summit 2026, Imtiaz Ali spoke about the Hindi film industry's current phase of uncertainty, with filmmakers struggling to figure out what works at the box office. He pointed out that there is considerable uncertainty about whether big stars, newcomers or different storytelling approaches can draw audiences to theatres.

"We are in that phase where people are saying that 'nothing is working'. We don't know what kind of film to make so that it will run at the box office. Should we go with a big star, non-star? People are saying that attention span is missing in the audience now," Ali said.

He then cited Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar as an example of how films can challenge existing industry assumptions. According to the filmmaker, the project was initially considered an impractical project when it was presented to studios.

"But the films that are inevitably doing well are three hours long. When 'Dhurandhar' was actually conceived and was doing its run around the studios, people thought this was the most impractical film with the least likelihood of success. But it broke all the rules and now that everybody wants to make it. So all of us in the film industry are thinking about what will work," he added.

A look at Dhurandhar's box office collection

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar emerged as a major box office success. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar had a strong opening at the box office, earning Rs 28 crore on its first day in India. The film collected Rs 207.25 crore in its first week, followed by Rs 253.25 crore in its second week. After 84 days in theatres, its worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 1,307.35 crore, while its net India collection has reached Rs 840.20 crore.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film stars Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi, in key roles. The film was produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande, under the production banners of B62 Studios and Jio Studios.

(With PTI Inputs)

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