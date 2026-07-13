Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida Ali gets engaged to longtime boyfriend Krish Agarwal, shares proposal video

New Delhi:

The daughter of director Imtiaz Ali, Ida Ali, is now entering into a new phase of her life following her engagement to her boyfriend, Krish Agarwal. Posting this happy news on the social media platform, Ida Ali posted some photos and video of the romantic beach proposal. The post received good wishes from everyone including celebs from the film industry.

Ida Ali shows off engagement ring after beachside proposal

Main Vaapas Aaunga director's daughter, Ida Ali, shared a picturesque video from a beach, capturing the special moment against a backdrop of mountains and the sea. The clip opens with a scenic view before she raises her hand to reveal her sparkling diamond engagement ring. Smiling with excitement, she covers her mouth in delight as Krish joins her for a selfie, with the couple posing together against the stunning coastal setting.

She also posted a series of photographs from the proposal, showing Krish down on one knee as he asked her to marry him. Keeping the caption simple, Ida wrote, 'Yes', alongside a romantic song.

Celebrities congratulate the newly engaged couple

Soon after Ida announced the engagement, congratulatory messages poured in from friends and members of the film industry. Actors Sharvari and Vedang Raina were among the first to congratulate the couple.

Social media personalities and celebrities, including Sakshi Shivdasani, Orry, Manjari Fadnnis, and Aaliyah Kashyap, also extended their best wishes as Ida and Krish embarked on a new chapter together.

Who is Ida Ali?

The 26-year-old has established herself as a filmmaker and writer. She first gained recognition at the age of 17 after directing the short film Lift. She later wrote the romantic drama Uljhe Hue for Amazon miniTV and founded Refresh, a digital platform dedicated to conversations around young people's perspectives and mental health.

Ida studied filmmaking at the Dodge College of Film and Media Arts at Chapman University in California and has also delivered a TEDx talk on pursuing creative ambitions. As news of her engagement spread, she received an outpouring of love and good wishes from fans, friends and colleagues alike.

On the other hand, talking about his father, Imtiaz Ali's latest release Main Vaapas Aaunga, featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari Wagh, was released in theatres on June 12, and has received rave reviews. The film has also earned Rs 93.38 crore worldwide.

Also Read: Main Vaapas Aaunga Review: Naseeruddin Shah elevates Imtiaz Ali's emotional partition saga of love and loss