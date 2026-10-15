Imran Khan to move Bombay High Court against notice asking him to leave India

Imran Khan, actor and nephew of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, will challenge the notice asking him to leave the country in the Bombay High Court, his lawyer said, according to PTI. The administrative action comes after Khan was detained on October 10 during a demonstration at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over the SIR issue.

Imran Khan to challenge Bombay HC

Imran Khan will approach the Bombay High Court to challenge the notice directing him to leave India by October 28. The notice was issued over allegations that he violated provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act by participating in a protest in solidarity with the agitation in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Khan, a US national, is expected to file a petition in the high court by Friday or Monday through his advocate, Zulfikar Memon of MZM Legal.

Imran Khan will challenge the notice served to him to leave the country by the end of October. His lawyer also stated that the rules do not prohibit Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders from participating in protests.

The petition has described the Mumbai Police notice asking the 43-year-old actor to leave the country by October 28 as "drastic".

Once filed, the plea is likely to be mentioned before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna for an urgent hearing.

Imran Khan asked to leave India over anti-CEC protest

According to the information available, action has been taken against Imran under the relevant provision of the Immigration Act for allegedly participating in a protest in India despite not being an Indian citizen. The notice directs him to leave the country by October 28.

Imran Khan is a US citizen by birth and holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, which allows him to live and work in India. His citizenship status came into focus in October 2026 following the controversy surrounding the notice.

Imran Khan detained during October 10 protest

On October 10, Imran participated in a protest at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. The demonstration was organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), and the actor was detained by Mumbai Police. Several videos of the actor being pulled inside the van are going viral. His partner, Lekha Washington, also accompanied him.

Imran was detained at 5:20 pm on October 10, 2026. Soon after, he shared a photograph on Instagram from inside the police van. He captioned the post, "Apparently I'm going for a drive (sic)."

Apart from Imran Khan, his cousin and Made in Heaven actor Zayn Khan was also detained during the protest.

(With inputs from PTI)

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