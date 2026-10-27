Imran Khan gets interim relief from Bombay High Court until November 2 in 'leave India' notice case

Imran Khan got interim relief in the 'leave India' notice until Monday. The hearing concerns a petition filed against the notice issued to him by the Mumbai office of the FRRO (Foreigners Regional Registration Office). The notice directs him to leave India by October 28, 2026.

Imran Khan gets interim relief

The court hearing regarding Imran Khan's 'leave India' notice will resume on November 2 at 3 pm. It will take place in the Bombay High Court.

What is the Imran Khan controversy about?

Imran Khan participated in a protest held on October 10 demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Following the protest, he was detained by the police. Since he is a foreign national, action was taken against him for participating in a protest held in India, and a notice was issued directing him to leave the country under the applicable rules.

Imran Khan described the action as illegal and unjust and filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking the cancellation of the notice.

Imran Khan seeks protection from deportation, challenges FRRO notice

Imran Khan approached the Bombay High Court seeking protection against deportation and other possible action following the ‘leave India Notice’ issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Mumbai.

In his petition, Khan has asked the court to restrain the authorities from deporting him, issuing a Look Out Circular (LOC), blacklisting him or taking any action against his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status.

The actor has also questioned the legal basis of the notice. He has argued that it does not mention the specific legal provision he allegedly violated. He has further raised concerns over the absence of a prior inquiry, a show-cause notice or an opportunity to explain his position before the notice was issued.

According to his plea, the notice identifies him as a US national but does not adequately consider his OCI status, which provides eligible foreign nationals of Indian origin with certain residency privileges in India.

Khan has denied violating the conditions attached to his OCI status. He has argued that the restrictions on gatherings at the time were imposed under a local police order and not under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. He has also contended that the protest venue was not a protected or prohibited place notified by the Central Government under the Act.

Imran Khan contests allegations over Mumbai protest

In his petition, Khan stated that he did not attempt to cross police barricades during the October 10 demonstration. He has claimed that he was returning to his car after being asked to leave when he was apprehended. He was released later that evening.

The actor further argued that participation in a rally does not, by itself, establish a violation of the conditions applicable to foreign nationals or OCI cardholders. He also questioned the use of a First Information Report (FIR) that remains under investigation as grounds for directing him to leave India.

Kirit Somaiya's complaint preceded FRRO notice

The FRRO notice followed a complaint filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. He alleged that Khan had violated the law by participating in the October 10 demonstration near August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai.

The protest was held to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Following Somaiya's complaint, the police forwarded the matter to the FRRO.

The office subsequently issued the notice directing Khan to leave India by October 28, 2026. The actor has challenged the action before the Bombay High Court, seeking cancellation of the notice and protection against further action.

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