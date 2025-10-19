IMDb’s most anticipated Indian movies of 2025: Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De 2 leads the list As the year 2025 draws to a close, IMDb has released its list of the most anticipated Indian movies. Leading the pack is De De Pyaar De 2, followed by Thamma, Haq, and Tere Ishk Mein. The data reflects fans’ excitement across Bollywood and South Indian cinema.

New Delhi:

As the year 2025 nears its end, several movies are lined up for release through December. From romantic dramas and comedies to action adventures, a wide variety of films from Bollywood to South Indian cinema are set to hit the screens in the coming months.

Cinema lovers will have to choose between their favourites, or maybe they're excited to watch them all. At this time, IMDb (Internet Movie Database), which provides detailed information about movies, cast, and crew, has released a list of the most anticipated movies and shows.

According to page view data, De De Pyaar De 2 leads the chart with 21.4% of total top page views, followed closely by Thamma and Haq, showing that viewers are eagerly awaiting a diverse range of stories on the big screen.

IMDb's top 10 most anticipated Indian films

1. De De Pyaar De 2

Ajay Devgn's upcoming romantic comedy film 'De De Pyaar De 2', directed by Anshul Sharma, leads with 21.4% of the views on IMDb based on real-time popularity. The film is slated to hit the screens on November 14, 2025. Besides Ajay Devgn, the second instalment of 2019's 'De De Pyaar De' features Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan, Meezaan Jafri and others in the lead roles.

2. Thamma

Ayushmann Khuranna and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Thamma' is a horror comedy thriller directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. The latest instalment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe recieved 18.9% views on IMDb. The movie is going to be released on October 21, 2025, coinciding with Diwali. Notably, the film will clash with Sonam Bajwa and Harshvardhan Rane's 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat'.

3. Haq

The Hindi-language film 'Haq' starring Yami Gautam, Sheeba Chaddha and Emraan Hashmi received 12.5% views on IMDb based on the real-time popularity. The film is inspired by the Shah Bano Begum Supreme Court case. It will hit the silver screens on November 7, 2025.

4. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Sonam Bajwa and Harshvardhan Rane's romantic drama film 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' received 10% views on IMDb in the India's most anticipated news films' list. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film will be released on October 21, clashing with Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma.

5. Tere Ishk Mein

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's film 'Tere Ishk Mein' has also made its place in IMDb's most anticipated new Indian films, with real-time popularity views of 8.6%. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the movie is going to be released on November 28, 2025. It is significant to note that the music of this film is composed by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman.

6. Roi Roi Binale

The Assamese film 'Roi Roi Binale' is the final project of the late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. Filmmaker Rajesh Bhuyan has confirmed that 'Roi Roi Binale' will be released nationwide on October 31, 2025. According to real-time IMDb popularity data, the film has received 7.8% of the views.

7. Mastiii 4

The fourth instalment in the 'Masti' franchise, titled 'Mastiii 4', received 5.5% views on IMDb. One of the most anticipated Indian movies, 'Mastiii 4', is written and directed by Milap Zaveri and features Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani in the lead roles. The movie will hit the silver screens on November 21, 2025.

8. The Taj Story

Paresh Rawal's upcoming film 'The Taj Story' received 5.4% views, becoming one of the most anticipated movies. Directed by

Tushar Amrish Goel, it features Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Namit Das, Sneha Wagh, Shishir Sharma, Brijendra Kala and others in the lead roles. For the unversed, the movie is slated to hit the big screens on October 31, 2025.

9. Jatadhara

Sonakshi Sinha's Telugu-language film 'Jatadhara' is directed by Abhishek Jaiswal and Venkat Kalyan. The film received 5.3% real-time popularity views on IMDb. It revolves around black magic, folklore, and a supernatural being who protects a treasure. Besides Sonakshi, it features Divya Khossla, Sudheer Babu Posani in the lead roles. Notably, this film marks the Telugu debut of Sonakshi Sinha.

10. Dhurandhar

Not the least, Uri: The Surgical Strike fame director Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and others received 4.6% views on IMDb according to real-time popularity. Set to release on December 5, 2025, the spy-action thriller movie is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

Also Read: Diwali 2025 OTT releases: What to watch with family this festive weekend