IMA seeks review of Sunny Deol's Suryaa over portrayal of doctors, violence against healthcare workers

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, seeking an urgent review of Sunny Deol's starrer Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak. The medical body has raised concerns over the film's portrayal of the medical profession and its depiction of violence against healthcare workers.

The association further said the film's portrayal of corruption could harm doctors' reputation and affect people's trust in the medical profession. It also raised concerns about scenes depicting physical assaults on doctors, nursing staff and hospital personnel, stating that presenting such violence as heroic or justified could normalise attacks against healthcare workers and further endanger their safety.

IMA seeks review of Sunny Deol's Suryaa over portrayal of doctors

In its letter, IMA also emphasised that it does not support corruption or professional misconduct and that individual wrongdoing should not be generalised to the entire medical fraternity. It also warned that such portrayals could discourage aspiring doctors from entering the profession and weaken the doctor-patient relationship.

In its letter, the IMA has requested an impartial review of the film's content and its portrayal of the medical profession, seeking appropriate corrective measures from the filmmakers, and consideration of a ban or other action if justified under applicable law.

Makers unveil Suryaa's teaser on Sunny Deol's 69th birthday

For the unversed, the official teaser of Sunny Deol's upcoming film was unveiled on the actor's 69th birthday, on October 19. It features him in an intense role as a man taking on corruption in the medical profession while attempting to expose the truth about the system operating behind closed doors. Watch the teaser below:

Suryaa-Ant Se Aarambh Tak: Release date and cast

Directed by M Padmakumar, Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20, 2026.

Apart from Sunny Deol, the film also stars Ravi Kishan, Pragya Jaiswal, Tanushree Chakraborty, Manish Wadhwa and Tinu Anand in key roles. Veerti Vaghani, Jisshu Sengupta, Khalid Siddiqui, Anoop Trivedi and Rohit Tiwari are also part of the cast.

Suryaa: About the makers

Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hemmant Mukut and Lokesh Mukut and presented by Kamal Mukut and M M Moviez. The screenplay is written by Karan Razdan, Neeraj Pathak and Mayank Sharma Dadhich, with Santosh Thundiyil ISC serving as the director of photography (DOP).

(With ANI inputs)

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Sunny Deol unveils Suryaa teaser on 69th birthday, film to explore corruption in medical profession