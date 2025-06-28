Ileana D'Cruz welcomes second baby boy Keanu Rafe Dolan, shares first picture | See Post Actress Ileana D'Cruz and her partner, Michael Dolan, have been blessed with a baby boy. The Rustom actress shared the news with her fans on social media with the first picture.

Actress Ileana D'Cruz has once again embraced motherhood as she welcomed her second baby boy with partner Michael Dolan and named him Keanu Rafe Dolan. Taking to her official Instagram handle, the Rustom actress announced this news to her fans and followers on Saturday. In the caption, she wrote, "Our hearts are so full," along with a red heart emoji. The details on the announcement post mentioned that Keanu was born on June 19, 2025.

Celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Athiya Shetty, Malaika Arora and social media users have reacted to the post with congratulatory messages. The Citadel actress Priyanka Chopra wrote, "congratulations beautiful." Athiya Shetty commented, "Congratulations my ilu," and Malaika Arora wrote, "Congratulations," along with red heart emojis.

For the unversed, Ileana secretly married Michael Dolan in August 2023, and the couple welcomed their first child, Koa Phoenix Dolan. However, she confirmed her second pregnancy with her husband in her New Year's Post. By sharing an Instagram video, Ileana wrote, "Love, peace. Hopefully, 2025 will have all this and more." As soon as she uploaded the video, social media users filled the comment section with congratulatory messages. While one user commented, "Congrats for the 2nd one."

On the work front, the 38-year-old actress Ileana was last seen in the romantic comedy film 'Do Aur Do Pyaar', alongside Pratik Gandhi, Vidya Balan, and Sendhil Ramamurthy in the lead roles. She will be next seen in the untitled Karishma Kohli project, co-starring The Royals actor Vihaan Samat in pivotal roles.

