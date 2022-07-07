Ilaiyaraaja expresses gratitude to PM Modi; thanks people for wishes

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NARENDRAMODI Ilaiyaraaja with President Ram Nath Kovind

Soon after being nominated to the Rajya Sabha, Ilaiyaraaja expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that it was an opportunity to make the beauty of music, art and culture reach the length and breadth of the society.

On Wednesday night, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "The creative genius of Ilaiyaraaja Ji has enthralled people across generations. His works beautifully reflect many emotions. What is equally inspiring is his life journey- he rose from a humble background and achieved so much. Glad that he has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha."

Replying to Modi's tweet, Ilaiyaraaja, who is currently in the US, said, "I express my sincere gratitude for the thoughts Narendra Modi ji. It is an honour and opportunity to make the beauty of music, art and culture reach the length and breadth of our society.

"Am sure, this gesture of Government of India will inspire more younger minds to pursue music and art as a passion and profession thereby rejuvenating the rich heritage and culture that India is always known for."

Ilaiyaraaja also thanked scores of people who he said were sending him their wishes for having been nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

Thanking them in Tamil, he wrote, "Scores of people who love me continue to send me their wishes for this honourable recognition bestowed upon me by the Indian government. As I am unable to thank each one of you individually, I express my heartfelt thanks to everybody... from Seattle, USA."

On Wednesday, several top stars from the Tamil and Telugu film industries, including actors Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Chiranjeevi wished Ilaiyaraaja.