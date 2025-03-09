IIFA Digital Awards 2025: Kriti Sanon, Vikrant Massey dominate, Chamkila wins Best Film | Full winners list Today is the second and last day of the IIFA Awards. The IIFA Digital Awards 2025 on Saturday honoured the OTT series-movies and their actors. Amar Singh Chamkila won the title of Best Film.

The IIFA Awards 2025 is in full swing in Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan. The first day of this award ceremony, which started yesterday, i.e. Saturday, was in the name of the digital world. On the first day, OTT films, series and actors were honoured. In the digital world, Vikrant Massey has won the Best Actor award. At the same time, Kriti Sanon was honored with the Best Actress award for her film 'Do Patti.' Director Imtiaz Ali's film 'Amar Singh Chamkila' has won the Best Film award. At the same time, the Netflix documentary 'Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous,' which was made about the life of Honey Singh, won the Best Documentary award.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Best Film: Amar Singh Chamkila

Performance in Lead Role, Female (Film): Kriti Sanon (Do Patti)

Performance in Lead Role, Male (Film): Vikrant Massey (Sector 36)

Best Direction (Film): Imtiaz Ali (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Performance in Supporting Role, Female (Film): Anupriya Goenka (Berlin)

Performance in Supporting Role, Male (Film): Deepak Dobriyal (Sector 36)

Best Story Original (Film): Kanika Dhillon (Do Patti)

Series Category

Best Series: Panchayat Season 3

Performance in Lead Role, Female (Series): Shreya Chaudhary, Bandish Bandits Season 2

Performance in Lead Role, Male (Series): Jitendra Kumar, Panchayat Season 3

Direction (Series): Deepak Kumar Mishra, Panchayat Season 3

Performance in Supporting Role, Female (Series): Sanjeeda Sheikh, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Performance in a Supporting Role, Male (Series): Faizal Malik, Panchayat Season 3

Best Story Original (Series): Kota Factory Season 3

Best Reality or Best Non-Scripted Series: Fabulous Lives Vs. Bollywood Wives

Best Docuseries/Docu Film: Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous

Best Title Track: Anurag Saikia for Ishq Hai from Mismatched Season 3

Films will be awarded today

Let us tell you that today, i.e. Sunday, is the second day of the IIFA Awards 2025. On this day, the acting of films and film actors will be honored here. Today is the second and last day of this ceremony in Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan. Today is the finale of IIFA, and today the actors of the films will be honored with the award. There is a gathering of film stars here. Yesterday, film stars came here and took a lot of pictures. Many Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Kartik Aryan and Madhuri Dixit, have been seen showing off their acting skills here. Kartik Aryan is hosting IIFA this year along with SRK.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor hugs Kareena Kapoor Khan at IIFA Awards, video goes viral | WATCH