IIFA celebrates World Music Day with IIFA Stomp Online-virtual party with Bollywood's top DJs

Image Source : IIFA/ INSTAGRAM

The International Indian Film Academy- IIFA, is hosting the biggest celebration of Indian party music with IIFA Stomp Online on June 21st to celebrate World Music Day. On World Music Day, the biggest celebration of Indian cinema, The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA)is all set to not only further entertain people but also spread the message of positivity and togetherness with IIFA Stomp Online - The Ultimate Virtual Party Experience on Sunday, 21 June, from 7:30 Pm – 11:30 Pm (IST).

This is in continuation of IIFA’s initiative #IIFAHumSabSaathHain#IIFAStayAtHomeConcerts–the highly successful digital concert series, featuring various multi-talented Indian artists, singers and musicians LIVE, that was created to bring people across the world together and share the feeling of unity and solidarity in the fight against coronavirus, #IndiaFightsCorona.

Get front-row access to IIFA’s one-of-a-kind party experience with IIFA Stomp-the biggest Bollywood DJ music festivals that was launched in 2014 and has been hosted annually in the cities that host the world’s most awaited Indian celebration IIFA Weekend and Awards. In continuation of the digital concert series, IIFA Stomp Online gets bigger and better with a fabulous culmination featuring multi-talented Indian artists, singers and musicians: Sumit Sethi, Amann Nagpal, DJ Rink, DJ Shaan Gidwani, DJ Ravi Drums, Akbar Sami and many more.

The ultimate party starter on World Music Day, ‘IIFA Stomp Online ’ is all set to put the ‘House’ In House Party, a chance to be part of a global fest from the comfort of the homes of IIFA fans. Tune in as IIFA Stomp Online will turn your living rooms into a club for the biggest & best Bollywood virtual party on Sunday, 21 June from 7:30 Pm – 11:30 Pm (IST). IIFA Stomp Online seeks to unite the world in these challenging times and deliver the message of staying strong together to overcome this situation. So put your worries aside and get ready to rejoice, celebrate and dance the night away with fans from across the world, bringing happiness and positivity to everyone.

Speaking on the occasion, Andre Timmins, Co-Founder-Director- Wizcraft International, said, “In continuation to IIFA’s #IIFAStayAtHomeConcerts, and following its immensely positive response from audiences and fans globally, we are extremely pleased to spread the message of positivity and bring about togetherness with IIFA Stomp Online for fans worldwide on World Music Day. We aim to not only entertain audiences by providing access to their favourite artists and performers in the comfort of their own homes but also represent and share the feeling of unity and solidarity, urging fans to stay at home and stay safe. What better time to celebrate Bollywood than World Music Day!”

