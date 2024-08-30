IIFA 2024: Vicky Kaushal joins Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar as host of award night

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM IIFA 2024 winners will be announced next month in an award ceremony.

Actor Vicky Kaushal is all set to host the upcoming edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA). He will be joining Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar at the award night of the 24th edition of IIFA. Taking to Instagram, Vicky announced the news and captioned it as, ''Come and experience an epic event and take back some unforgettable memories. Watch me host and perform this year at the #IIFAAwards2024 !!! Have you booked your tickets yet? Make sure to be a part of the grandest celebration #InAbuDhabi #YasIsland on 28th September.''

Sharing his excitement about co-hosting and performing at the 24th edition of the IIFA Festival, Vicky said in a statement shared by IIFA team, "IIFA has been an important part in my journey, a remarkable celebration of cinematic excellence, and a gathering of the brightest talent and visionaries in Indian cinema. Every time I step onto the IIFA stage, it's pure magic."

Earlier, SRK shared his thoughts about hosting the 24th edition of the lIFA Festival in a statement shared by the IIFA team, stating, "IIFA is a celebration of Indian cinema that resonates across the globe and being a part of its journey over the years has been amazing. I look forward to bringing the energy, passion, and grandeur of IIFA to life once again, as we gear up for an unforgettable celebration of Indian cinema this September."

The gala is set to take place from September 27 to 29 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The festival will kickstart with lIFA Utsavam, a grand celebration of the four vibrant South Indian film industries on September 27. It will be followed by the prestigious lIFA Awards on September 28. The festival concludes on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only event, lIFA Rocks.

