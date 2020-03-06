IIFA 2020 to be held in Indore postponed due to Coronavirus concerns, new date to be announced later

One of the most prestigious awards International Indian Film Academy Awards (2020) has been postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak fears, the organizers confirmed. The awards were to be held by the end of March this year. IIFA 2020 attracts various Bollywood celebrities and fans to gather from all around the globe. It was to be held in Madhya Pradesh this time. The event which is also dubbed as Bollywood’s Oscars is the recent event to be postponed because of the global health scare.

The organizers confirmed the same and issued a statement on March 6 which read, "With due regard to the growing concerns around the spread of the COVID-19 virus and keeping the health and safety of IIFA’s fans and the general community at large, after consulting the Madhya Pradesh government, the IIFA management, and stakeholders from the film industry it has been decided to postpone to a later date the much-awaited IIFA Weekend and Awards 2020 celebrations which were originally scheduled at the end of March 2020."

International Indian Film Academy Awards: With due regard to the growing concerns around the spread of the #COVID19 virus and, after consulting the Madhya Pradesh government, it has been decided to postpone the event (originally scheduled at the end of March) to a later date. pic.twitter.com/zNQWMmBKsu — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2020

It further read, "A fresh date and plans for hosting IIFA in Madhya Pradesh will be announced at the earliest. IIFA is fully committed to ensure the safety of the citizens and legions of IIFA fans who travel from across the globe to attend and experience the magic of IIFA. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused, and hope that all concerned understand the sensitivity of the situation.”

The star-studded IIFA 2020 was to be hosted by Salman Khan this year.

