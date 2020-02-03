Image Source : TWITTER IIFA 2020 press briefing Live Updates: Huge crowd waits for Salman Khan at Bhopal hotel

The prestigious International Indian Film Academy Award 2020 is all set to be held for the first time in Indore and Bhopal. The awards will be held in March in association with MP government. The press briefing of the event will take place today which will see the attendance of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez along with CM of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath. The event will be held in Minto Hall and to make it even grander, hoardings have been set all through the city of Bhopal welcoming IIFA for the very first time. We bring to you the live updates for the IIFA 2020 press briefing right here: