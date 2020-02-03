Monday, February 03, 2020
     
  4. IIFA 2020 press briefing Live Updates: Huge crowd waits for Salman Khan at Bhopal hotel
The press briefing of IIFA will take place today which will see the attendance of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez along with CM of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath.

New Delhi Updated on: February 03, 2020 16:18 IST
The prestigious International Indian Film Academy Award 2020 is all set to be held for the first time in Indore and Bhopal. The awards will be held in March in association with MP government. The press briefing of the event will take place today which will see the attendance of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez along with CM of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath. The event will be held in Minto Hall and to make it even grander, hoardings have been set all through the city of Bhopal welcoming IIFA for the very first time. We bring to you the live updates for the IIFA 2020 press briefing right here:

  • Feb 03, 2020 4:18 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Bhopal all set to welcome Salman Khan

    Bhaijaan fans in Bhopal are extremely excited to catch a glimpse of Salman Khan. Several hoardings are spread across the city to welcome the Dabangg Khan.

  • Feb 03, 2020 4:10 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez arrive in style

    The special guests for IIFA 2020 press conference Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez have arrived at the Marriot Bhopal. The duo looks super stylish. Take a look:

    India Tv - Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez arrive in style 

    Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez arrive in style 

