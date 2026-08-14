IFFM 2026 winners out; Rishab Shetty, Dulquer among top honours, Rekha receives 'Excellence in Cinema' honour

The 17th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) has revealed its 2026 winners, with several Indian films and artistes taking home honours. Rishab Shetty, Dulquer Salmaan, Kirti Kulhari, Vijay Varma and Rasika Dugal were among the winners. Veteran actress Rekha was presented with the Excellence in Cinema award, while Rani Mukerji was honoured for completing 30 years in the film industry. Here's a look at the complete winners of IFFM 2026.
A look at IFFM 2026 winners
Best Film: Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra
Best Film - Special Mention: The Great Shamshuddin Family
Best Indie Film - Not a Hero - Rima Das
Special Mention - Indie Film: Kikkran De Phull (Flowers of Acacia)
Best Director: Rishab Shetty - Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1
Best Actor: Dulquer Salmaan - Kaantha
Best Actress: Kirti Kulhari - Full Plate
Best Film from the Subcontinent: No Good Men - Shahrbanoo Sadat
Best Documentary Film: Flying Tigers - Madhushree Dutta
People’s Choice Award: Saiyaara
Equality in Cinema Award, presented by La Trobe: Sitaare Zameen Par
Special Mention - Equality in Cinema: Simran Mangeshkar - Sitaare Zameen Par
Rainbow Storyteller Award: Lala and Poppy
Short Film Competition (Australia): The Weight of Soil
Short Film Competition (India): Jo’s Turn
Best Actor (Series): Vijay Varma - Matka King
Best Actress (Series): Rasika Dugal - Delhi Crime 3
Best Series: Freedom At Midnight, Season 2
Artist of Distinction: Pankaj Tripathi
Special Recognition: 30 Years of Rani Mukerji
Leadership in Cinema: Rishab Shetty
Excellence in Cinema: Rekha
Rani Mukerji and Rekha receive special honours at IFFM 2026
Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji has been honoured at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) with a special citation recognising her excellence in acting and celebrating her three decades of memorable performances. Meanwhile, veteran actress Rekha received the Excellence in Cinema award for her contribution to Indian cinema.
The official Instagram handle of IFFM has also shared posters featuring the winners of IFFM 2026. Take a look below:
Notably, the 2026 edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) is being held from August 13 to 23, 2026, bringing together Indian films and filmmakers from across the country and celebrating the diversity of Indian cinema. Moreover, a special screening of Rekha's cult classic Umrao Jaan is also scheduled to be held on August 14, 2026, at IFFM 2026.
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