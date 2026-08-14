IFFM 2026 winners out; Rishab Shetty, Dulquer among top honours, Rekha receives 'Excellence in Cinema' honour

New Delhi:

The 17th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) has revealed its 2026 winners, with several Indian films and artistes taking home honours. Rishab Shetty, Dulquer Salmaan, Kirti Kulhari, Vijay Varma and Rasika Dugal were among the winners. Veteran actress Rekha was presented with the Excellence in Cinema award, while Rani Mukerji was honoured for completing 30 years in the film industry. Here's a look at the complete winners of IFFM 2026.

A look at IFFM 2026 winners

Best Film: Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Best Film - Special Mention: The Great Shamshuddin Family

Best Indie Film - Not a Hero - Rima Das

Special Mention - Indie Film: Kikkran De Phull (Flowers of Acacia)

Best Director: Rishab Shetty - Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1

Best Actor: Dulquer Salmaan - Kaantha

Best Actress: Kirti Kulhari - Full Plate

Best Film from the Subcontinent: No Good Men - Shahrbanoo Sadat

Best Documentary Film: Flying Tigers - Madhushree Dutta

People’s Choice Award: Saiyaara

Equality in Cinema Award, presented by La Trobe: Sitaare Zameen Par

Special Mention - Equality in Cinema: Simran Mangeshkar - Sitaare Zameen Par

Rainbow Storyteller Award: Lala and Poppy

Short Film Competition (Australia): The Weight of Soil

⁠Short Film Competition (India): Jo’s Turn

Best Actor (Series): Vijay Varma - Matka King

Best Actress (Series): Rasika Dugal - Delhi Crime 3

Best Series: Freedom At Midnight, Season 2

Artist of Distinction: Pankaj Tripathi

Special Recognition: 30 Years of Rani Mukerji

Leadership in Cinema: Rishab Shetty

Excellence in Cinema: Rekha

Rani Mukerji and Rekha receive special honours at IFFM 2026

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji has been honoured at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) with a special citation recognising her excellence in acting and celebrating her three decades of memorable performances. Meanwhile, veteran actress Rekha received the Excellence in Cinema award for her contribution to Indian cinema.

The official Instagram handle of IFFM has also shared posters featuring the winners of IFFM 2026. Take a look below:

Notably, the 2026 edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) is being held from August 13 to 23, 2026, bringing together Indian films and filmmakers from across the country and celebrating the diversity of Indian cinema. Moreover, a special screening of Rekha's cult classic Umrao Jaan is also scheduled to be held on August 14, 2026, at IFFM 2026.

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