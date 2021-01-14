Image Source : FILE IMAGES IFFI to pay homage to Irrfan Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Chadwick Boseman

Actors Irrfan Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor and Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman are among 28 names from the world of cinema to be honoured during the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The festival on Thursday announced that the upcoming movie gala will showcase films of 19 artistes from India and nine international names who passed away in the year gone by. IFFI will pay homage to Kapoor, Khan, Rajput, Soumitra Chatterjee and Boseman by screening their movies "Bobby", "Paan Singh Tomar", "Kedarnath", "Charulata" and "42", respectively.

Other Indian artistes who would be given tributes are filmmakers Basu Chatterjee, Nishikant Kamat, Manmohan Mahapatra, Urdu poet Rahat Indori, choreographer Saroj Khan, singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, actors Jagdeep, Kumkum, Nimmi, Bijay Mohanty, Shreeram Lagoo, Ajit Das, music composer Wajid Khan, lyricist Yogesh Gaur and costume designer Bhanu Athaiya.

From global cinema, films of actors Kirk Douglas, Olivia De Havilland, Max Von Sydow, directors Alan Parker, Ivan Passer, Goran Paskaljevic, cinematographer Allen Daviau and composer Ennio Morricone will be screened.

IFFI, which takes place in Goa from November 20-28 every year, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now be held from January 16 to January 24.

"Saand Ki Aankh", directed by Tushar Hiranandani and featuring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, will be the opening movie for the Panorama section at the festival.

A total of 224 films will be screened under different sections at the 51st edition, which will be organised in a hybrid format in the wake of the pandemic.