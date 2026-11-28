The 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) concluded on Saturday, November 28, with a ceremony in Goa, celebrating films and filmmakers from across the world. Among the major winners, actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty won the Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Male) for his performance in Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1. Meanwhile, filmmaker Vishal Chaturvedi received the Best Debut Director award in the Indian Feature Film category for Hanuman Ansh.

The festival also recognised several international films and artists across different categories. Portuguese-French film Aquí, directed by Tiago Guedes, took home the prestigious Golden Peacock for Best Film. Here's the complete list of winners from IFFI 2026.

IFFI 2026 Winners List

Golden Peacock for Best Film: AQUI, directed by Tiago Guedes

Silver Peacock for Best Director: Volker Schlondorff for Visitation

Special Mention: Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1

Silver Peacock for Best Debut Feature: The Golden Age by Bérenger Thouin

Silver Peacock for Special Jury Award: The River Train

Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Female): Maya O'Rourke for The Meltdown

Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Male): Rishab Shetty for Kantara Chapter 1

Best Web Series OTT Award: Made In India: A Titan Story by Robbie Grewal

Best Debut Director: Vishal Chaturvedi for Hanuman Ansh

Rishab Shetty wins Best Actor for Kantara Chapter 1

Rishab Shetty received the Best Actor (Male) honour for his performance in Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1, which also received a Special Mention at the festival. The Kannada action thriller, released in 2025, went on to become a blockbuster. Apart from Rishab Shetty, who directed and played the lead role in the film, the cast includes Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, Gulshan Devaiah and Achyuth Kumar, among others.

Vishal Chaturvedi wins Best Debut Director for Hanuman Ansh

Vishal Chaturvedi was recognised in the Best Debut Director of an Indian Feature Film Award category for his film Hanuman Ansh. The jury lauded the film for beautifully bringing together culture, faith and music along with its strong emotional appeal.

Hanuman Ansh was initially released in theatres on August 7, 2026, began streaming in Hindi on Sony LIV on November 27. It will also be available in multiple regional languages on Netflix from Sunday, November 29. The film follows the spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba.

For the unversed, the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI 2026) was held in Goa from November 20 to 28, 2026, under the theme 'Stories Without Borders’.

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