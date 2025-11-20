IFFI 2025 kicks off in Goa with 240 films from 81 countries, to celebrate 50 years of Rajinikanth in films The 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) began today, Thursday, November 20, in Goa. Over 240 films from 81 countries will be screened during this period.

New Delhi:

The 56th International Film Festival (IFFI 2025) began today on November 20. IFFI showcases films from around the world. Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Dr L Murugan, will formally inaugurate the Waves Film Bazaar on Thursday at 11 am.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Sanjay Jaju, will also be present. The Goa Chief Minister visited the venue on Wednesday evening, prior to the start of the festival, to review the preparations.

Three of Anupam Kher's films will be screened at IFFI

Anupam Kher expressed his happiness that three of his films will be screened at IFFI 2025. The actor's films that will be screened include Tanvi: The Great, The Bengal Files, and Calori. For the unversed, Calori is a Canadian film written and directed by Indo-Canadian filmmaker Isha Marjara. Speaking to news agency ANI, Anupam Kher expressed his happiness, saying that this is a significant milestone in his career.

Anupam Kher also shared a post on Instagram, writing, 'I feel deeply honored. I have the great honor and privilege of having three of my films screened at the 56th International Film Festival of India this year. Our home production, Tanvi the Great, and The Bengal Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, will be screened in the Indian Panorama section. Additionally, my beautiful Canadian film, Calories, will be screened in the international section.'

IFFI will honour Rajinikanth's 50 years in cinema

IFFI Goa took to its Instagram profiles to share a dedicated post for Rajinikanth. '50 Years of Thalaivar Magic! This year, #IFFI2025 celebrates five legendary decades of @rajinikanth, the icon who redefined style, charisma, and the very language of Indian cinema. From blockbuster hits to timeless dialogues, his influence cuts across generations and borders. Each film etched a new chapter in Indian cinema, proving why Rajinikanth remains a generational icon. #IFFI56 will honour the legend, acknowledging his iconic roles, unmatched legacy, enduring popularity, and the profound impact which shaped the course of Indian cinema,' read their caption.

