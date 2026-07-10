I, Nobody opens to mixed reactions on X as Prithviraj Sukumaran's thriller leaves viewers divided

New Delhi:

After waiting for weeks for the movie to be released, fans finally have a chance to watch the latest Malayalam production by Prithviraj Sukumaran, called I, Nobody. The reviews from the viewers, who saw the movie at its first day first show, are beginning to come out on X (formerly known as Twitter), with many people dismissing it for a confused plot, despite potential.

What do viewers think of I, Nobody?

A X user wrote, 'Not up to the mark.... Many scenes need explanation and no clarity.. Dnt knw how it will work, few scenes was suprb. 2nd half #INobody.'

Another X post read, '#INobody starts off with a gripping first half, backed by solid performances and strong technical quality. Unfortunately, the second half loses momentum, with its thematic shift and climax failing to live up to the promise of the setup. Still a watchable one-time thriller, but it falls short of its potential. 2.75/5.'

Another X user wrote, 'I, Nobody gets off to an excellent start. The first half is thoroughly engaging, with confident filmmaking, an interesting story, and a superb background score. The interval block is fantastic, and the film carries the same momentum through the first 20 minutes of the second half. The problem starts when the screenplay keeps adding new complications. A thriller can have multiple layers, but every setup needs a proper payoff. Here, several plot points are introduced but never fully resolved. Instead, the film chooses an easy conclusion that avoids many of the questions it creates, leaving behind quite a few logical gaps. A gripping thriller slowly turns into a more conventional action-drama.'

See some other reactions here:

About I, Nobody

Directed by Nisam Basheer and written by Sameer Abdul, I, Nobody is an action thriller led by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu and Hakeem Shajahan in key roles, alongside Ashokan, Madhupal, Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi and Vinay Forrt.

Backed by Prithviraj Productions and E4 Experiments, the film features music by Harshavardhan Rameshwar and cinematography by Dinesh Purushothaman. I, Nobody has been released in theatres with a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

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