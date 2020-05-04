Ayushmann Khurrana, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar thank for support as 'I For India' raises Rs 52 crore

I For India has raised a whopping Rs 52 crore in donations so far.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar posted thank you notes for people supporting 'I For India' online concert with donations. The concert has raised a whopping Rs 52 crore in donations so far and counting. Thanking those who have donated and asking his fans to donate for India, Ayushmann tweeted: "From our hearts to yours. Thank you for watching. Thank you for responding. Thank you for donating. #IForIndia started out as a concert. But it can be a movement. Let’s continue to build a safe, healthy & strong India."

From our hearts to yours. Thank you for watching. Thank you for responding. Thank you for donating. #IForIndia started out as a concert. But it can be a movement. Let’s continue to build a safe, healthy & strong India.

I For India. Pls donate https://t.co/VJngpkoQDE @GiveIndia pic.twitter.com/Y556ZHOlnH — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 4, 2020

Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar took to Instagram to thank doners with a same caption as Ayushmann, but along with two red heart emojis.

Karan Johar also joined in with a similar tweet.

From our hearts to yours. Thank you for watching. Thank you for responding. Thank you for donating. #IForIndia started out as a concert. But it can be a movement. Let’s continue to build a safe, healthy & strong India. I For India. Please donate https://t.co/yzXMagyy3z@GiveIndia pic.twitter.com/MTGxXi3kgk — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 4, 2020

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit Nene among others turned signers for a digital concert to raise funds for the frontline workers engaged in round-the-clock service to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Facebook collaborated with some of the biggest names in the Indian entertainment industry and Hollywood stars like Mick Jagger, Will Smith and Sophie Turner to put together a home-to-home fundraiser concert, 'I For India' on Sunday.

