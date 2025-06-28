Aap Ki Adalat: 'I am grateful, but I stand for tehzeeb wala sangeet,' says Kailash Kher Kailash Kher expressed gratitude to the film industry for playing a pivotal role in his rise to fame. He acknowledged the platform it provided, saying, "I thank God for the opportunity to sing in films."

Singer and composer Kailash Kher, who is widely known for his soulful voice and has delivered several hit songs in his career so far, recently appeared on Aap Ki Adalat with Rajat Sharma. With his unique style of singing, Kher has created a niche in Indian music with famous songs like 'Allah Ke Bande', 'Teri Deewani', among others. He has sung in multiple languages and earned several accolades.

During the candid interview, Kher was asked if he was being ungrateful to the film industry by criticising it for promoting what he called “chaat masala” and “khichdi” music. Responding to this, Kailash said, "I went to Mumbai to make albums to showcase tehzeeb wala sangeet (traditional music). Films have music which is a mixture of many."

He acknowledged the role of the film industry in giving him recognition and said he remains thankful for the opportunities it provided. He said, "I am grateful to God for allowing me to sing in films. Whatever songs I sang became hits; one song of mine proved better than 100 other songs."

Kher further shared that with time, his musical journey naturally shifted towards devotion, especially in praise of Lord Shiva. "Fortunately, good, meaningful and motivational songs came to be written for us. Then, I started getting songs mostly in praise of Lord Shiva. Nearly 60 out of 100 songs that I sang in Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil for the South were in praise of Lord Shiva. Yeh kudratan baat hai," said the singer.

