Humaira Asghar Ali's last voice note goes viral, close friend shares chat from September 2024 The case of the sudden death of Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar Ali is still in discussions. Meanwhile, after her death, her last voice note is going viral on social media.

New Delhi:

After the death of B Town actress Shefali Jariwala, the sudden death of Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar Ali remains a topic of discussion. Various questions are being raised regarding the mystery of Humaira's death and no one is able to believe how she died at the age of 33. Meanwhile, Humaira Asghar Ali's last voice note went viral on social media, where she was seen talking about a particular issue.

Last words of Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar Ali

Last Tuesday, the dead body of Humaira Asghar Ali was found in an apartment in Karachi, Pakistan, whose condition had worsened a lot. After the last rites of the actress, her friend has now shared Humaira's last voice note on social media, in which the Pakistani actress is heard speaking her heart out.

Humaira Asgar Ali's friend Dureshwar has shared her last voice note on her official Instagram handle. In which the actress said, Actually, I was travelling, due to which I was stuck here for a while. Right now I am in Mecca and to tell the truth, I am very happy. Please pray a lot for your dear friend and sister. For my career and yes, remember your friend in your prayers.' Let us tell you that Dureshwar and Humaira were very close friends and she is deeply shocked by Humaira's death.

Humaira's death remains a mystery

According to reports, Humaira Asghar Ali's mobile phone was last active in September last year. During that time, she had gone to Mecca to perform Umrah. Pakistani actress and model, who was found dead in her Karachi apartment this week, is believed to have passed away around October 2024. According to police, the actress's body was found to be in a very decomposed state by the authorities.

Also Read: Kota Srinivasa Rao's last film will be released after 11 days, know Pawan Kalyan starrer's release date